The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Stock

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.33 and a beta of 0.82. Mirion Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,748,519.55. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 31.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 3,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,004,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 977,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.