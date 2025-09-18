The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $170.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.28%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

