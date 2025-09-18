The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Barclays

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAIN. Stephens downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 3.4%

HAIN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $130.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $363.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.58 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 972,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 77,919 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 992,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,023 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

