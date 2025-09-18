The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $160.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.7143.
MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st.
MIDD stock opened at $133.95 on Monday. Middleby has a 1-year low of $118.09 and a 1-year high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.44.
Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.
