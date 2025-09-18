Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of Lennox International, Inc. $LII

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International, Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 24.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $410,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 189,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,661,000 after purchasing an additional 47,170 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.04, for a total value of $1,864,051.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,155,842.96. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.86, for a total transaction of $177,558.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,764.52. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.0%

LII opened at $545.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $591.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Lennox International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $500.10 and a twelve month high of $689.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $7.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.83 earnings per share. Lennox International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.250-24.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International, Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LII shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $753.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $676.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $619.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $600.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $730.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.83.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

