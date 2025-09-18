Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after acquiring an additional 554,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 800,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,432,000 after acquiring an additional 430,981 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after acquiring an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after acquiring an additional 559,923 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $214.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.13. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.81 and a 12 month high of $312.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.40.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the sale, the chairman owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

