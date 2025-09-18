Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 371 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

