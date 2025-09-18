Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,271 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.7% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.29 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

