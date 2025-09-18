Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 81.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $77.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

