Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $2,131,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 41.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Meyer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Balefire LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 42.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 33,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on Cameco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

