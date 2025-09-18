Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $78,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3%

OMC opened at $76.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

