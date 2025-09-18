Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 1,870 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. $RQI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 102.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 246.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RQI opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.