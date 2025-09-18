Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 428 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $370,272,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,938,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after buying an additional 1,627,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15,919.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after buying an additional 1,038,137 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,594,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,725,000 after buying an additional 864,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7,508.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after buying an additional 648,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

