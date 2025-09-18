Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 200 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $61.17 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.