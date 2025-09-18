Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,377,000 after acquiring an additional 221,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $398.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $429.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.40.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

