Triumph Capital Management Has $220,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 19,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $141.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day moving average of $159.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.71 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

