Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.1% in the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $72.30 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

