Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,530 Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,462,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,286,000 after buying an additional 604,120 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,944,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,402,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,979,000 after buying an additional 106,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 81.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,282,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 1,916,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 74.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,255,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,924,000 after buying an additional 1,389,251 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $105.00 target price on Airbnb and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,898. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $30,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 944,015 shares in the company, valued at $122,212,181.90. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,674,326 shares of company stock valued at $217,297,515 in the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $123.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

