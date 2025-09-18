Truist Financial Downgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

BDN stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.22. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $775.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 135.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

