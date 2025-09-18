Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chemours news, CEO Denise Dignam acquired 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 191,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,044.76. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Chemours by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chemours by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 62,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Chemours by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Chemours by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chemours by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

