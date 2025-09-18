Truist Financial Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $270.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $231.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

