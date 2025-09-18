TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 20,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

