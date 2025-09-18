Tudor Pickering Downgrades PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) to Strong Sell

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $25.54.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. PBF Energy has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $34.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in PBF Energy by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 194.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

