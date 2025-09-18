UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHVN. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Biohaven Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Biohaven by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Biohaven by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 137,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

