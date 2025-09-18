Uni-Fuels (NASDAQ:UFG) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:UFG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 25,935 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 660,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Uni-Fuels Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Uni-Fuels stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Uni-Fuels Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:UFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.16% of Uni-Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Uni-Fuels

We are a service provider of marine fuels solutions headquartered in Singapore. We market, resell and broker marine fuels products such as very low sulfur fuel oil (“VLSFO”), high sulfur fuel oil (“HSFO”), and marine gas oil (“MGO”). We offer these products to shipping companies and marine fuels suppliers worldwide in-port and offshore.

