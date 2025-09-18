V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. V.F. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. V.F. has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,615 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of V.F. by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 928,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 92,174 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 298,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

