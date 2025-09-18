Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Cut to Hold at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Valaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Valaris from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Valaris stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. Valaris has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valaris will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 56.5% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Valaris by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 45.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

