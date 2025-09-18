VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF $CLOB Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC increased its position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOB. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 548.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 316,282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Stock Performance

CLOB stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

