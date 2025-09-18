Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $80.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

