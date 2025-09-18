Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Stake Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.39 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

