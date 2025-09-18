Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Position Lessened by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $255.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

