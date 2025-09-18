Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 6,425 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

