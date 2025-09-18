Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Viking Therapeutics worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 647,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 597,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 222,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 55,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 470,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

