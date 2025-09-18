Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $15.91 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,963,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $231.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

