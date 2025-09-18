Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,473 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VITL. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $11,505,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 1st quarter worth $1,073,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on Vital Farms and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,356.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,765.40. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 145,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $7,537,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,582,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,135,998.60. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,401 shares of company stock worth $21,687,330. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.48. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.19.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 7.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vital Farms



Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

