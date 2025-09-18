Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.0667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

In other Vor Biopharma news, major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 806,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $1,620,765.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,884,567 shares in the company, valued at $74,137,979.67. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 5,745,614 shares of company stock worth $11,195,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $140,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.29.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

