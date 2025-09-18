Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,311 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $6,880,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 396.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 92,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE AR opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

