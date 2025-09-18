Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 714,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 628,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

A number of analysts have commented on VOYG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Technologies from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Voyager Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Voyager Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.56.

Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Voyager Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Voyager Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Technologies in the second quarter worth $105,000.

We are an innovation-driven defense technology and space solutions company. Our company was purpose-built to address issues at the forefront of defense, national security and space industries and we have organized our business to reflect this goal. We strive to solve complex challenges to fortify national security, protect critical assets and unlock new frontiers for human progress and economic development.

