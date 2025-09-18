Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.2471.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VYGR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

VYGR stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $236.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.27.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 856.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.