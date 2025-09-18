Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Receives $222.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.5714.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Price Performance

WAB opened at $185.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.59. Wabtec has a 12-month low of $151.81 and a 12-month high of $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.Wabtec’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

