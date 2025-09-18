Wells Fargo & Company Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $125.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.68.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,455,929,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,100,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

