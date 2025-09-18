Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $215.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.6316.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $342,485,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after buying an additional 496,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 879.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 1,824,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,368,000 after acquiring an additional 331,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $180.99 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $114.89 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

