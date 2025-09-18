Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $215.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.6316.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank set a $255.00 target price on shares of Wix.com and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $342,485,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 32.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,040,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $323,403,000 after buying an additional 496,770 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 879.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,031,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 1,824,070 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,368,000 after acquiring an additional 331,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Trading Up 1.7%

WIX opened at $180.99 on Monday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $114.89 and a 1-year high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $489.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.62 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 136.43%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wix.com will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

