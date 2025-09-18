Workday’s (WDAY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $265.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $234.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $262,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,073.08. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. This represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $456,341,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $442,702,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Workday by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,903,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,117,000 after purchasing an additional 778,301 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

