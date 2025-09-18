Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,873 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $128.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.