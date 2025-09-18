Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,735,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

