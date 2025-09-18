Zacks Research Downgrades Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) to Hold

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Fulton Financial stock opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $328.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director E Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 90,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,396.56. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 373.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,669.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

