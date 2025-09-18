Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of FANG Q4 Earnings

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.69 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FANG opened at $140.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.85. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 388,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,569,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,914,000 after purchasing an additional 151,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $637,841,000 after purchasing an additional 384,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

