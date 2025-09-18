Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) & Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Head-To-Head Review

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Agricultural Mortgage 13.14% 18.86% 0.65% Zillow Group -2.60% -1.26% -1.04%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Agricultural Mortgage 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zillow Group 1 11 14 0 2.50

Federal Agricultural Mortgage presently has a consensus target price of $217.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.03%. Zillow Group has a consensus target price of $86.41, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Federal Agricultural Mortgage is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Zillow Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Agricultural Mortgage $1.62 billion 1.25 $207.19 million $16.98 10.92 Zillow Group $2.24 billion 9.40 -$112.00 million ($0.26) -333.69

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Agricultural Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Agricultural Mortgage beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans. Its Rural Infrastructure Finance line of business is involved in the purchase of rural utilities loans and renewable energy loans and guarantees of securities backed by loans, as well as LTSPCs for pools of eligible rural utilities loans; by loans for electric or telecommunications facilities by lenders organized as cooperatives to borrowers; and other financial institutions that are secured by pools of eligible loans. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.