1,043 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $290.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.00.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Read More
