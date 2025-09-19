1,043 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $290.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.