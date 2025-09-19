1,058 Shares in Blackstone Inc. $BX Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 21.1% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.3% during the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.29 per share, with a total value of $37,804.38. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,248.37. This represents a 0.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,015,742.72. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock worth $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares worth $135,328,376. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $188.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

Blackstone Profile

Free Report

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

